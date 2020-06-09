Digital Identity Guidelines: NIST Issues Pre-Draft Call for Comments

NIST is issuing a Call for Comments on the four-volume set of Digital Identity Guideline documents, including: Special Publication (SP) 800-63-3 Digital Identity Guidelines, SP 800-63A Enrollment and Identity Proofing, SP 800-63B Authentication and Lifecycle Management, and SP 800-63C Federation and Assertions. This document set presents the controls and technical requirements to meet the digital identity management assurance levels specified in each volume.

The public comment period ends August 10, 2020. See the Call for Comments, which describes the background for this request and a Note to Reviewers section for some specific topics about which NIST is seeking your feedback. Please submit your comments to dig-comments-RFC@nist.gov. 

Call for Comments on Digital Identity Guidelines:
https://csrc.nist.gov/publications/detail/sp/800-63/4/draft

