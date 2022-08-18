DISA Joint Service Provider Hosts Cyber Awareness Forum with Government and Industry

The Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Service Provider’s Cyber Workforce Development Team hosted their quarterly Cyber Awareness Forum, July 21, for the workforce, vendors, customers and Department of Defense.

This quarter’s theme was “SHIELDS UP! Protect Data and Your Privacy,” serving as a reminder for everyone to follow best cybersecurity practices.

In an evolving cyber environment, this forum creates a space for cybersecurity professionals and those working alongside cybersecurity and IT organizations to learn about the latest cyber developments and trends, and to make more informed decisions to positively impact their organizations and stakeholders.

This was the first in-person forum since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For most of the day, Apex 9 and 10 on the Pentagon’s second floor and Pentagon Library Conference Center hosted speakers and booths for attendees to hear from cybersecurity experts from across the DOD and industry and learn more about Joint Service Provider’s products and services. Leaders across the department, including Navy Rear Adm. Brian S. Hurley, Joint Service Provider director, spoke about the importance of protecting sensitive data, privacy and DOD information systems.

