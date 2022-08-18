84.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, August 18, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Sharing

DISA Joint Service Provider Hosts Cyber Awareness Forum with Government and Industry

Forum helps cyber professionals make more informed decisions to positively impact their organizations and stakeholders.

By Homeland Security Today
Joint Service Provider personnel pose with a Cyber Awareness Forum poster. (DISA photo by Joanne Sorrentino)

The Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Service Provider’s Cyber Workforce Development Team hosted their quarterly Cyber Awareness Forum, July 21, for the workforce, vendors, customers and Department of Defense.

This quarter’s theme was “SHIELDS UP! Protect Data and Your Privacy,” serving as a reminder for everyone to follow best cybersecurity practices.

In an evolving cyber environment, this forum creates a space for cybersecurity professionals and those working alongside cybersecurity and IT organizations to learn about the latest cyber developments and trends, and to make more informed decisions to positively impact their organizations and stakeholders.

This was the first in-person forum since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For most of the day, Apex 9 and 10 on the Pentagon’s second floor and Pentagon Library Conference Center hosted speakers and booths for attendees to hear from cybersecurity experts from across the DOD and industry and learn more about Joint Service Provider’s products and services. Leaders across the department, including Navy Rear Adm. Brian S. Hurley, Joint Service Provider director, spoke about the importance of protecting sensitive data, privacy and DOD information systems.

Read more at DISA

Previous articleCharles Hardy Named GSA’s New Chief Architect
Next articleNational Counterintelligence and Security Center Unveils 2021 Year in Review
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals