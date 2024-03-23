50.6 F
Cybersecurity

Disrupting a Grandoreiro Malware Operation

In January this year, Brazilian authorities announced the arrest of five administrators behind a Grandoreiro banking trojan operation.

Considered a major cybersecurity threat across Spanish-speaking countries since 2017, Grandoreiro malware is introduced through phishing emails impersonating recognized organizations such as courts or telecom and energy companies.

Once in, the malware tracks keyboard inputs, simulates mouse activity, shares screens, and displays deceptive pop-ups, collecting data such as usernames, operating system information, device runtime and most importantly, bank identifiers.

Read the rest of the story at Interpol, here.

