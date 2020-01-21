DOD CIO Is Prepping Guidance on Endpoint Management

The office of the Defense Department’s chief information officer is working on a document to clarify references in policy to various endpoints, according to an update on the department’s cybersecurity efforts provided this week at a meeting of the Software Supply Chain Assurance Forum.

The forum—co-led by Defense, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Homeland Security Department and the General Services Administration and attended by public and private sector representatives—meets quarterly under the Chatham House Rule, which doesn’t allow speakers or their specific affiliation to be identified.

