DoD Cyber Crime Center, U.S. Cyber Command Develop Interagency Collaboration

The DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3) Operations Enablement Directorate (OED) and U.S. Cyber Command (USCC) are engaged in an interagency collaborative partnership to enhance efforts supporting national security matters with nexus to cyber threat intelligence.

DC3 is providing Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) military personnel with rotational program assignments embedded with DC3 cyber analysts – broadening their expertise with nexus to cyber threat intelligence and malware analysis while still providing USCC, DC3 stakeholders, and the Intelligence Community with critical information.

“CNMF and DC3 leadership recognized this effort certainly enhances joint-mission collaboration and coordination combating malicious cyber campaigns” said Diana Kinker, OED Director. “OED leadership also views this initiative as an opportunity to integrate CNMF and USCC with DC3 and OED’s services and capabilities.”

In June, DC3 hosted the first reverse malware engineering workshop. Analysts from DC3, USCC, and foreign-counterparts all participated in this groundbreaking event. The event was a great venue for the analysts to work on complex malware samples and sharing best practices and information to combat malicious cyber actors’ tradecraft.

“These ongoing efforts open the aperture for DC3 to share cyber knowledge and expand the broader expertise on cyber threat intelligence in furtherance of cyber incident reporting, cyber investigations, and malware analysis,” said Peggy Wright, OED Chief.

“The collaboration between DC3 and U.S. Cyber Command clearly demonstrates the importance of interagency operability and the synergy that comes with it,” said Joshua Black, DC3 Deputy Director. “There are many agencies and commands working to safeguard DoD information networks and systems, and the means of protecting DoD from cyber threat actors is bound to increase when like-minds interact.”

To learn more about DC3s Operations Enablement Directorate at: https://www.dc3.mil/Organizations/Operations-Enablement/Operations-Enablement-OED/

Visit U.S. Cyber Command on the web at https://www.cybercom.mil/

Read more at DC3