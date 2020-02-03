DoD, DHS Contractor Electronic Warfare Associates Hit with Ryuk Ransomware

Electronic Warfare Associates (EWA), a government contractor that works with the Department of Defense, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security, has been hit with a ransomware attack, CyberScoop has learned.

EWA’s CEO and president, Carl Guerreri, confirmed the infection in a Thursday interview with CyberScoop, but wouldn’t reveal further details. He declined to comment on how much of the company’s network was currently down, when the initial ransomware infection had taken place, what the initial infection vector was, or when EWA notified law enforcement.

“I don’t want to give out any details for security reasons,” Guerreri told CyberScoop.

