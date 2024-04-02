The Department of Defense on Thursday published its latest “Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Strategy” outlining cyber defense goals for the next three fiscal years. The document summarizes the strategy the DOD will pursue to protect companies providing national security products to the government from cyber attacks and information theft.

What goals does the DOD list for doing this? According to the document, the DOD aims to increase its control over the defense industrial base’s cybersecurity structure and enhance the industrial base’s cybersecurity posture. The department also aims to strengthen its cooperation with the industry and boost its ability to withstand cyber attacks.

Why is the DOD doing all this? The Department of Defense said Thursday’s cybersecurity strategy aligned with the objectives outlined in the White House’s ”2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy”, released last March. That strategy aimed to remove the responsibility for cybersecurity from individuals and small businesses and give it to organizations better equipped to handle that responsibility.

