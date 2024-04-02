47.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

DOD Issues New Cybersecurity Strategy for U.S. Defense Industry

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Defense on Thursday published its latest “Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Strategy” outlining cyber defense goals for the next three fiscal years. The document summarizes the strategy the DOD will pursue to protect companies providing national security products to the government from cyber attacks and information theft.

What goals does the DOD list for doing this? According to the document, the DOD aims to increase its control over the defense industrial base’s cybersecurity structure and enhance the industrial base’s cybersecurity posture. The department also aims to strengthen its cooperation with the industry and boost its ability to withstand cyber attacks.

Why is the DOD doing all this? The Department of Defense said Thursday’s cybersecurity strategy aligned with the objectives outlined in the White House’s ”2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy”, released last March. That strategy aimed to remove the responsibility for cybersecurity from individuals and small businesses and give it to organizations better equipped to handle that responsibility.

Read the rest of the story at WORLD News Group, here.

DOD Issues New Cybersecurity Strategy for U.S. Defense Industry Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Ray McCollum Starts New Acting HCA and Deputy Division Director Role at NSF
Next article
Six Days of Chaos at MGM’s Casinos
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals