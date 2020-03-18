military cyber U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb uses a computer program to identify network issues during his unit’s training period at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tenn. on May 5, 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark Thompson)

DoD Networks Face Severe Strains from Telework

Increased teleworking by Department of Defense employees as a response to the coronavirus has put the department’s network under previously unknown levels of pressure, its principal deputy chief information officer said in a virtual town hall March 16.

“Given the increased telework demand, we’ve seen a tremendous increase on the network. Unprecedented demand just over the last weekend or so,” Essye Miller, said.

She explained that, as a result of the increased demand on the network, they are asking that streaming services such as Pandora be limited if they are not mission essential.

