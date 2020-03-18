DoD Networks Face Severe Strains from Telework

Increased teleworking by Department of Defense employees as a response to the coronavirus has put the department’s network under previously unknown levels of pressure, its principal deputy chief information officer said in a virtual town hall March 16.
“Given the increased telework demand, we’ve seen a tremendous increase on the network. Unprecedented demand just over the last weekend or so,” Essye Miller, said.
She explained that, as a result of the increased demand on the network, they are asking that streaming services such as Pandora be limited if they are not mission essential.