DoD Seeks Small-Businesses Participation in Supply Chain Security

Small businesses are the economic engine of our nation. They are our job creators, innovators and contribute daily to the mission of the Department of Defense (DoD). The department is committed to increasing opportunities for small businesses, including those from underserved communities, to compete for defense contracts.

As Deputy Secretary Hicks stressed in her address Sept. 1 to the Pennsylvania Showcase on Commerce, “We are committed to examining the administrative barriers that small businesses face in working with us. And we will take meaningful action to remove barriers where we can.” As part of this effort, DoD is committed to hearing directly from small businesses on the barriers they face in competing for defense contracts and incorporating this feedback into the Department’s overall small business strategy.

Today, DoD issued a federal register notice requesting comments and information from small businesses that are part of the defense supply chain or are interested in becoming a part of it. This information will help DoD to leverage the capabilities of small businesses to increase competition, strengthen domestic supply chains and support equity and inclusion in defense procurements.

