DOD’s Inconsistent Mitigation of Cyber Vulnerabilities Is a Waste, Pentagon’s Watchdog Says

Top Defense Department officials agreed to revise a key document that would instruct department components to report their efforts to mitigate vulnerabilities cyber red teams bring to their attention, according to an inspector general report that finds the DOD’s current approach to be haphazard.

“The Director for Joint Staff, responding for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, agreed to revise Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Instruction 6510.05 and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Manual 6510.02 to include requirements for addressing DoD Cyber Red Team identified vulnerabilities and reporting actions taken to mitigate those vulnerabilities,” reads the March 13 report the IG’s office released Tuesday.

