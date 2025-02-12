31 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

DOGE Team Member Fired From Cybersecurity Internship for Leaking Company Information

Other DOGE staffers reposted racist and misogynist content, reports reveal

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Elon Musk at an event in Brazil in May 2022. (Photo: Ministério das Comunicações via Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

A 19-year-old member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was fired from an internship at a cybersecurity firm after he was accused of leaking company secrets to a competitor, Bloomberg News reports.

Edward Coristine was “terminated for leaking internal information,” a message from June 2022 from an executive at Path Network stated, according to the outlet.

“This is unacceptable and there is zero tolerance for this,” the message stated.

Read the rest of the story at Independent.

Previous article
Newspaper Conglomerate Lee Enterprises Says Cyberattack Disrupting Print Editions
Next article
CISA Employees Offered Chance to Resign as Part of Trump’s ‘Fork in The Road’ Program
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals