DOGE Team Member Fired From Cybersecurity Internship for Leaking Company Information

A 19-year-old member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was fired from an internship at a cybersecurity firm after he was accused of leaking company secrets to a competitor, Bloomberg News reports.

Edward Coristine was “terminated for leaking internal information,” a message from June 2022 from an executive at Path Network stated, according to the outlet.

“This is unacceptable and there is zero tolerance for this,” the message stated.

