52.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

Don’t Be a Target: How to Identify Adversarial Propaganda

Adversarial disinformation campaigns and influence operations are “gray zone” activities that use technology and tactics to disguise themselves.

By Homeland Security Today

Strategic competitors, adversaries and proxies use information to gain an advantage over the U.S. joint force.

Adversarial disinformation campaigns and influence operations are “gray zone” activities that use technology and tactics to disguise themselves, making it challenging to identify the source of the content.

“At the United States Cyber Command, we see the influence piece, which is much more prevalent these days,” said U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command during congressional testimony in March 2023.

Nakasone said that CYBERCOM’s operations aim to disrupt adversary campaigns designed to harm America by going “after troll farms and other different actors that are trying to create influence.”

Read more at U.S. Cyber Command

Previous articleAFCYBER Information Operations Team Creates Global Reach
Next article‘Phantom Hacker’ Scams Target Senior Citizens and Result in Victims Losing their Life Savings
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights