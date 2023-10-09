Don’t Be a Target: How to Identify Adversarial Propaganda

Strategic competitors, adversaries and proxies use information to gain an advantage over the U.S. joint force.

Adversarial disinformation campaigns and influence operations are “gray zone” activities that use technology and tactics to disguise themselves, making it challenging to identify the source of the content.

“At the United States Cyber Command, we see the influence piece, which is much more prevalent these days,” said U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command during congressional testimony in March 2023.

Nakasone said that CYBERCOM’s operations aim to disrupt adversary campaigns designed to harm America by going “after troll farms and other different actors that are trying to create influence.”

Read more at U.S. Cyber Command