Enabling Defenders With Vulnerability Intelligence — Intelligence for Vulnerability Management

Organizations often have to make difficult choices when it comes to patch prioritization. Many are faced with securing complex network infrastructure with thousands of systems, different operating systems, and disparate geographical locations. Even when armed with a simplified vulnerability rating system, it can be hard to know where to start. This problem is compounded by the ever-changing threat landscape and increased access to zero-days.

In this blog post, we’ll demonstrate how we apply intelligence to help organizations assess risk and make informed decisions about vulnerability management and patching in their environments.

We believe it is important for organizations to build a defensive strategy that prioritizes the types of threats that are most likely to impact their environment, and the threats that could cause the most damage. When organizations have a clear picture of the spectrum of threat actors, malware families, campaigns, and tactics that are most relevant to their organization, they can make more nuanced prioritization decisions when those threats are linked to exploitation of vulnerabilities. A lower risk vulnerability that is actively being exploited in the wild against your organization or similar organizations likely has a greater potential impact to you than a vulnerability with a higher rating that is not actively being exploited.

