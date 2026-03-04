Encryption: A Key Guardian of Our Digital Future

Every time you send a text, pay for groceries with your phone, or use your health site, you are relying on encryption. It’s an invisible shield that protects your data from prying eyes. Encryption is more than just a technological protection; it is the basis for digital trust.

Encryption is more than just safeguarding data; it is also about protecting people. It helps ensure privacy by protecting persons from spying and exploitation. And it is widely adopted to help ensure digital transaction security. For National Security it serves to protect key infrastructure and government communications. And it has a human rights function by providing citizens with peace of mind by ensuring the safety of their personal information. In places where surveillance is widespread, encryption can even defend free expression and opposition. It is a human right in this digital age.

In my book Inside Cyber: How AI, 5G, IoT, and Quantum Computing Will Transform Privacy and Security, I referred to encryption as the “linchpin of privacy and commerce in a connected society.” Without it, the digital economy would crumble under the strain of criminality, fraud, and spying.

Why Encryption Has Become A Growing Focus Of Cybersecurity

Recently, The G7 Cyber Expert Group (CEG), chaired by the US Department of the Treasury and the Bank of England, issued a public statement advising financial entities, authorities, and suppliers on key considerations and potential activities for transitioning to quantum-resilient technology in a coordinated and timely manner.

They noted that quantum computers have the potential to transform the financial sector by unlocking major new capabilities and opportunities for businesses. But it said that it was not without risk as sufficiently powerful quantum computers have the potential to breach widely used encryption techniques that protect systems and data.

They are correct in their statement. Three forces are transforming encryption strategy:

First, quantum computing has the potential to weaken widely used asymmetric algorithms like RSA and ECC. While large-scale, cryptographically relevant quantum computers are not yet operational, the fear of “harvest now, decrypt later” assaults is already a reality for governments and corporations dealing with long-lived sensitive data.

Second, AI-powered cyberattacks speed up cryptanalysis, key discovery, and exploit chaining. Attackers are increasingly relying on automation to detect weak entropy sources, reused keys, and predictable encryption patterns.

Third, operational realities such as cloud migration, edge computing, and AI workloads necessitate encryption that is not just robust, but also flexible, scalable, and performant across diverse settings.

These challenges are pushing innovation far beyond standard symmetric and asymmetric models. The coming decade will put encryption to the ultimate test. Existing systems will face challenges from quantum computing, AI-driven cyberattacks, and billions of IoT devices. Quantum computing was once just a concept; now, it jeopardizes the integrity of traditional algorithms. As a result, there has been a push for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which is the development of new standards to combat quantum assaults. Governments, banks, and large technology companies are already testing PQC to ensure that their systems will function efficiently in the future.

Encryption In 2026

Last year, The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) stated that its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards, which are intended to secure sensitive information from potential risks posed by quantum computers, have been finalized. The implementation of these new standards will necessitate considerable changes in the way cryptographic systems are implemented across businesses. To provide effective protection against quantum threats, all equipment, software applications, and cryptographic components must adhere to the new PQC requirements. The target date for implementation will be 2027.

In 2026, encryption now stands at a crossroads. Classical cryptography still secures the global digital economy (Advanced Encryption Standard-AES has been the standard for data encryption since 2001), but quantum computing, AI-enabled attacks, and data-harvesting nation-state actors are forcing a re-examination of how we protect information for the long term. Encryption has evolved from a specialized government tool to a universal necessity.

This is why post-quantum cryptography (PQC) has emerged as a top strategic goal. NIST’s standardization initiatives emphasize the need for cryptographic agility, which allows for seamless algorithm transitions without disrupting systems.

There are a variety of standard encryption options currently being used, and new ones on the horizon ready for adoption, including hybrid and non-numerical approaches. Below is a quick overview:

Symmetric Encryption: The same secret key can encrypt and decrypt. Common symmetric encryption types used include AES-128, AES-256, and AES-192.

Strengths: Fast, efficient, and suitable for large data sets.

Examples of use include securing databases, VPN traffic, and files at rest.

Weakness – Symmetric encryption’s fundamental weakness is that it requires both parties to securely share in advance, and then protect, the same secret key, and to continuously rotate and manage those keys to ensure that the compromise of a key in the future does not expose past or active sessions. This is called the key distribution problem.

Because of its speed and efficiency, symmetric encryption remains essential for protecting data at rest and in transit. Symmetric encryption is expected to remain resilient even with the advent of large scale quantum computing, though potentially requiring larger key sizes (at least AES-256) to maintain equivalent security levels to today.

A company called Symmatrics has created a hybrid version of symmetric encryption. Instead of relying on public-key exchanges, they employ a one-time symmetric key encryption, Keys are then distributed by a Key Distribution Center and are securely transmitted without negotiation to endpoints. Encryption is verified at every stage and is Quantum resistant.

Asymmetric Encryption: public and private keys are mathematically related. In some systems (like RSA), the public key encrypts and the private key decrypts. In other systems (like ECDH), both sides use their private keys with the other’s public key to derive a shared secret which is then used to encrypt the data.

Unlike symmetric cryptography, asymmetric encryption does not require users to pre-share a secret key. Asymmetric encryption enables secure key establishment, authentication, and the trust frameworks that underpin much of modern digital communications. It enables authentication via digital signatures, allowing a sender to sign messages with their private key so that recipients can verify the sender’s identity and message integrity using the corresponding public key. However, many widely deployed asymmetric algorithms rely on mathematical problems that large-scale quantum computers could eventually break and thus changes to this infrastructure must be planned.

Strengths: Solves the key distribution problem by enabling secure key establishment over insecure networks without requiring a previously shared secret , using public/private key pairs to protect or derive the session key.

Weaknesses: Relies on mathematically complex public-key systems that are computationally heavier than symmetric encryption and, in many classical implementations (e.g., RSA, ECC), are vulnerable to future quantum attacks.

Examples of everyday use include HTTPS connections, blockchain, and secure email.

Polymorphic Encryption: Polymorphic encryption refers to encryption systems that dynamically change keys, parameters, or cryptographic mechanisms over time

Strengths: Improves resilience against compromise, replay, and future cryptanalytic advances.

Examples of everyday use include advanced tokenization and adaptive defenses in healthcare and banking.

Traditional encryption relies on static algorithms and predictable execution paths. Even when keys rotate, the underlying cipher behavior remains mathematically consistent. Polymorphic encryption challenges this model by continuously changing the encryption state itself, dynamically altering how data is encrypted at machine speed. The strategic implication is significant: attackers lack reliable patterns to analyze, replay, or exploit. This adaptive behavior is consistent with modern zero-trust principles and represents a broader shift toward moving-target defense in cybersecurity.

One of the most compelling evolutions in polymorphic encryption, is exemplified by the work of a company called Ageos, and its Chief Scientist, Dr. Albert Carlson. There are three key parts to their PME: Strong ciphers, strong randomness, and a mutating method to change them. It’s camouflaged and is constantly changing structure making it more difficult for attackers to break. With its high performance low latency breakthrough, it is ideal for businesses and consumers to add for protection on PCs and phones.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

An advanced approach to solving the symmetric “key distribution problem” is Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), which uses quantum states of light (photons) to establish shared keys with the ability to detect eavesdropping at the physical layer. QKD is being actively pursued in national and telecom-grade pilots—most visibly in China, which has demonstrated both satellite QKD (Micius) and long-haul fiber networks (often implemented as chained links), and in Europe and industry standards bodies such as ETSI, which is publishing specifications for QKD interfaces, security requirements, and deployment guidance. The major challenges are practical rather than theoretical: photon loss limits distance over fiber, so today’s large networks typically rely on trusted nodes (which must be physically secured), while true end-to-end scaling requires quantum repeaters and quantum memory that are not yet available at broad operational maturity . As a result, the state of the art is best described as successful metro/point-to-point deployments and high-profile satellite demonstrations, with standardization progressing, but with cost, integration complexity, and long-distance scaling still limiting QKD to high-assurance or specialized environments rather than ubiquitous Internet use

True Randomness: Quantum Random Number Generators

Encryption is only as effective as its unpredictability. Weak entropy has been at the root of numerous breaches over the years, ranging from predictable keys to compromised certificates.

This is where quantum random number generators (QRNGs) become increasingly significant. Unlike pseudo-random generators, QRNGs get their entropy from quantum physical processes that are unpredictable. It is using quantum randomness to mitigate quantum decryption. The appeal of QRNGs is that as a tool they can be incorporated into most encryption platforms to enhance security.

Quantum Computing Inc. is a company advancing the use of quantum-based randomness to improve key generation across encryption systems, including post-quantum and hybrid cryptography architectures. QCI’s uQRNG is a photonic technology that works by harvesting the entropy from the arrival time of single photons in a photonic circuit. Prior to detection, the arrival time of a single photon is in a state of superposition, which is truly random making it impossible to predict exactly at which point in time a photon will arrive at the detector.

Today’s PKI is not inherently “vulnerable because it uses pseudo-random generators.” In fact, almost every secure system on Earth relies on a CSPRNG (cryptographically secure pseudo-random number generator) that is seeded from real entropy. When done correctly, this is considered secure and is exactly what NIST specifies: deterministic generators (DRBGs) are used, but they must be fed by high-quality entropy sources. QRNG is best seen as a strong entropy source. It can be valuable for High-assurance environments (national security, HSM-backed CAs) or systems with historically weak entropy.

Beyond Numbers: Non-Numeric Encryption Models

Thinking out of the box has historically enabled innovation. The use of non-numeric cryptographic models, such as Quantoms Q-Checksum, has produced perhaps the most unconventional technological approach in encryption. Traditional cryptography is mostly numerical, focusing on huge integers, primes, and modular arithmetic. Non-numeric encryption investigates alternate representations, such as symbolic, structural, or combinatorial constructions, for encoding and protecting information. The development team of Quantoms Q-Checksum has developed a post-quantum cryptographic method that does not utilize traditional mathematics calculations such as addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication. This type of encryption would be a functional and easy option for governments and large enterprises.

In Summary

The core quantum threat to encryption is not primarily against symmetric algorithms such as AES, which remain comparatively resilient even in a quantum environment. Instead, the more immediate risk lies with classical asymmetric cryptography — the RSA and elliptic curve systems that underpin digital certificates, secure key exchange, and public key infrastructure (PKI). In modern communications, asymmetric cryptography is used to establish secure session keys, which then protect bulk data using fast symmetric encryption. If sufficiently powerful quantum computers emerge, they could use Shor’s algorithm to derive private keys from publicly exchanged keys recorded today, allowing adversaries to reconstruct past session secrets and decrypt previously captured traffic. This “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) threat is especially concerning for long-lived sensitive data.

This bigger trend is that cybersecurity innovation is increasingly driven by rethinking first principles rather than simply improving existing solutions. Diversifying and intertwining cryptographic underpinnings could provide a strategic advantage in a future dominated by quantum and AI.

As a consequence of these trends, encryption strategy can no longer be static or single-layered. Organizations must think in terms of cryptographic ecosystems, combining post-quantum-ready asymmetric encryption and adaptive defenses.

No one type of encryption approach needs to fit all as there are different requirements and costs for governments, industries, small, medium, large businesses, and consumers. They can be stand-alone or meshed according to requirements. As I have emphasized throughout my publications and speeches, cybersecurity is about anticipation, not reaction. Encryption must be designed for the threats we know are coming — not the ones we have already survived.

Next Steps in Preparation:

The strategic implication is clear: organizations must prioritize protection of long-lived secrets and begin inventorying where asymmetric cryptography is embedded across their environments — from VPN gateways and internal service-to-service TLS to public HTTPS endpoints, cloud workloads, IoT devices, and code-signing systems. A comprehensive cryptographic inventory is the foundation for responsible transition planning. Systems carrying sensitive or regulated data that must remain confidential for decades should be treated as high priority for modernization.

Transition does not require abandoning existing systems overnight. Current best practice, consistent with NIST guidance, is the adoption of hybrid key exchange mechanisms that combine classical algorithms with newly standardized post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) algorithms such as ML-KEM. Hybrid TLS and VPN deployments allow organizations to maintain compatibility while mitigating HNDL risk. As standards evolve — including updates to TLS, QUIC, and HTTP/3 — cryptographic agility will become essential. The goal is not panic, but preparedness: strengthening asymmetric foundations now ensures that the symmetric protections we rely on every day remain trustworthy well into the quantum era.

With the formidable cybersecurity challenges ahead, we must invest now in more secure, future-proof encryption. Once confidence has been shattered, it is nearly impossible to restore.

Encryption serves as the unobtrusive guardian of our digital reality. It is a technological instrument frequently overlooked, yet its absence would precipitate the collapse of the digital realm upon which we depend. In a connected culture, encryption is essential for survival, not only an option.