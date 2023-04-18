48.3 F
Engineering Cybersecurity into U.S. Critical Infrastructure

National Cybersecurity Strategy recommends a security-by-design approach that includes making systems be designed to “fail safely and recover quickly.”

By Homeland Security Today

In its National Cybersecurity Strategy published on March 2, the Biden administration calls for major changes in how the United States prioritizes the security of software systems used in critical infrastructure. It acknowledges that the de facto approach — until now essentially “let the buyer beware” — leaves entities who are least able to assess or defend vulnerable software responsible for the impacts of designed-in weaknesses while the makers of the technology bear no liability. The strategy recommends a security-by-design approach that includes making software vendors liable for upholding a “duty of care” to consumers and for systems to be designed to “fail safely and recover quickly.”

For energy infrastructure, the strategy calls out the need to implement a “national cyber-informed engineering strategy” to achieve markedly more effective cybersecurity protections. This article provides a high-level overview of what that entails.

Read more at Harvard Business Review

