EPA Urges Water Utilities to Protect Nation’s Drinking Water Amid Heightened Cyberattacks

tap water drinking

Cyberattacks targeting water utilities across the country have increased in frequency and severity, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warned Monday as it urged community water systems to take immediate steps to reduce cybersecurity vulnerabilities and protect the nation’s public drinking water supplies.

The EPA has issued an enforcement alert detailing “urgent cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities” to community drinking water systems, the agency said in a news release Monday. A majority of water systems — over 70% — inspected by the EPA since last September violated standards in the Safe Drinking Water Act, according to the alert.

The Safe Drinking Water Act was established to protect public health by regulating public drinking water supplies in the country, according to the EPA. Among those inspected, the agency identified “alarming” cybersecurity vulnerabilities in some water systems.

Read the rest of the story at USA Today.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
