Europe Agrees on Rules to Protect Smart Devices from Cyber Threats

EU countries and EU lawmakers on Thursday agreed to rules to protect laptops, fridges, mobile apps and smart devices connected to the internet from cyber threats following a spate of such attacks and ransom demands in recent years around the world.

Proposed by the European Commission in September last year, the Cyber Resilience Act will apply to all products connected either directly or indirectly to another device or to a network.

It sets out cybersecurity requirements for the design, development, production and the sale of hardware and software products.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters, here.

