Europe Launches New Decryption Platform for Law Enforcement to Tackle Encrypted Material

Europol has launched an innovative decryption platform, developed in close cooperation with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre. It is designed to significantly increase Europol’s capability to decrypt information lawfully obtained in criminal investigations and allow national police forces to send lawfully obtained evidence to Europol for decryption.

The launch of the new decryption platform marks a milestone in the fight against organized crime and terrorism in Europe. In full respect of fundamental rights and without limiting or weakening encryption, this initiative will be available to national law enforcement authorities of all Member States to help keep societies and citizens safe and secure.

Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs said the decryption platform will help police to investigate terrorism and serious and organized criminality and will also be important in the fight against online child sexual abuse.

Europol’s Executive Director Catherine De Bolle said the platform is the result of successful inter-organizational collaboration within the EU and shows the potential for further joint work and support for the EU innovation hub for internal security.

Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) will operate the platform and leverage its in-house expertise in providing the most effective support to national Member State investigations.

