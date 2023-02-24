64.3 F
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

European Commission Bans TikTok on Staff Phones to Increase Cybersecurity

By Homeland Security Today

To increase its cybersecurity, the European Commission’s Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service.

This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission.

The Commission said that the security developments of other social media platforms will also be kept under constant review.

The measure is in line with Commission’s strict internal cybersecurity policies for use of mobile devices for work-related communications. It complements long-standing Commission advice to staff to apply best practices when using social media platforms and keep high-level of cyber awareness in their daily work.

The suspension is an internal corporate decision which is strictly limited to the use of devices enrolled in its mobile service.

