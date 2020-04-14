Everything Must Go: Cybercriminal Forums Offer Discounts During Pandemic

Countless legitimate businesses are offering discounts or altering their services to turn a profit during the coronavirus pandemic. Cybercriminal forums are no different.

More than 500 posts on forums tracked by cybersecurity company Group-IB have advertised promotional codes and discounts during the pandemic on distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack tools, spamming, and other services.

It’s an example of how the economy for cybercriminal services — worth, according to one estimate, $1.6 billion annually — is adapting to a health crisis that has changed spending habits around the world.

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top