Everything Must Go: Cybercriminal Forums Offer Discounts During Pandemic

Countless legitimate businesses are offering discounts or altering their services to turn a profit during the coronavirus pandemic. Cybercriminal forums are no different.

More than 500 posts on forums tracked by cybersecurity company Group-IB have advertised promotional codes and discounts during the pandemic on distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack tools, spamming, and other services.

It’s an example of how the economy for cybercriminal services — worth, according to one estimate, $1.6 billion annually — is adapting to a health crisis that has changed spending habits around the world.

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)