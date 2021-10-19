67.9 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

Explosive New Mirrorblast Campaign Targets Financial Companies

The attack chain of the infection bears a similarity to the tactics, techniques, and procedures commonly used by the allegedly Russia-based threat group TA505.

By Homeland Security Today

Financial organizations are historically among the most targeted by threat actors. There are many reasons for this, not least of which is the trove of customer data the financial sector holds, as well as the funds to pay large sums of money to regain access to encrypted data.

The Morphisec Labs team has tracked a new version of a campaign targeting financial organizations. Dubbed “MirrorBlast” by ET Labs, the current attack campaign the Labs team has tracked began in early September. There was similar activity in April 2021 as well, but the current campaign began more recently.

The attack chain of the infection bears a similarity to the tactics, techniques, and procedures commonly used by the allegedly Russia-based threat group TA505. The similarities extend to the attack chain, the GetandGo functionality, the final payload, and similarities in the domain name pattern.

Read more at Morphisec

Previous articleAjay Guru Joins Guidehouse to Help Lead Fraud Technology Service Efforts
Next articleHigh-Profile Cyber Attacks Have ‘Significantly Elevated’ Security Concerns, 79 Percent of Organizations Say
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.