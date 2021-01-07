Facebook and Twitter Lock Trump’s Accounts After Posting Video Praising Rioters

Twitter removed three tweets from the account of President Donald Trump on Wednesday and suspended his account for 12 hours after he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The company also warned that further violations of its rules “will result in permanent suspension” of Trump’s Twitter account.

One of the tweets included a video of Trump repeating unfounded claims that the election was taken from him and encouraging his supporters to disperse after violence erupted at the Capitol. He said that law and order were needed and that he loved his supporters.

