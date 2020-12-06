Facebook’s Hate Speech Detection Systems to Focus on ‘Worst of the Worst’

Facebook is reportedly working on a major overhaul of its algorithms that police hate speech on its platforms. The changes, which are still in the early stages, include reengineering its automated moderation systems to better detect and remove hateful language that’s considered the “worst of the worst,” according to The Washington Post, which cited internal Facebook documents.

The massive social network has long banned hate speech, but its updated approach will shift the company away from treating all hate speech the same, the Post reported Thursday. As part of the overhaul, Facebook systems will prioritize detecting and removing hateful comments directed at Black people, Muslims, people of more than one race, the LGBTQ community and Jews, the documents reportedly show. The system changes also reportedly include deprioritizing some hateful comments against white people, Americans and men.

