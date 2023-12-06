38.1 F
Cybersecurity

Fallout For Patients Continues After Lovelace Cyber-Attack

cyber attack

While Lovelace is now accepting patients again after a cyber attack this week, patients continue to feel the impact from canceled appointments to trouble accessing their medical records.

Heather Conyngham is just one of the Lovelace patients impacted. She was scheduled for an endocrinologist appointment on Thursday to see if she may have thyroid cancer.

“I had to reschedule my own folks that I was seeing, took the time off, and then Wednesday, I’d say late afternoon, early evening, somebody called from a number that you couldn’t call back to say that the appointment for endocrinologist was canceled because of the malware attack,” said Conyngham. It was the first available appointment for her when she scheduled it back in July.

Read the rest of the story at KRQE, here.

