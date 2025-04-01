46.3 F
FBI Advises No Specific Credible Threat Targeting Hospitals

By Matt Seldon
Photo: FBI

After concern and widespread social media speculation, the FBI has confirmed that there is no specific or credible threat currently targeting hospitals in any U.S. city. The announcement follows an intelligence review and investigation sparked by an alarming online post alleging a coordinated terrorist plot against medical facilities nationwide.

The FBI’s statement, first reported by the American Hospital Association (AHA), comes after the AHA and the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) received multiple reports on March 18 of a social media post claiming plans were underway for a multi-city terrorist attack aimed at hospitals in the coming weeks.

Although the original claim lacked verification, both AHA and Health-ISAC chose to alert the healthcare field out of an abundance of caution. The post’s widespread circulation raised concerns that even without direct credibility, it could inspire copycat attacks or other forms of malicious activity.

In the FBI update, the agency reassured hospital systems and the public that there is no current intelligence indicating a verified threat. The Bureau also emphasized that, should any credible threat information emerge, they will act quickly to notify affected institutions directly and issue alerts to the broader healthcare sector via the AHA, Health-ISAC, and other appropriate channels.

The announcement from the American Hospital Association can be found here.

