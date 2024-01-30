39.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

FBI and Justice Department Use Court Order to Try to Disrupt Chinese Hacking Targeting Key US Infrastructure

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Chinese flag

The FBI and Justice Department have used a court order to address vulnerabilities in thousands of internet-connected devices that are at the center of a Chinese hacking campaign targeting sensitive US critical infrastructure, two US officials and a third source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The move is part of a broader, government-wide effort to blunt the impact of a persistent Chinese hacking effort that US officials fear could hinder any US military response in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, the source familiar said. The hackers are believed to be using access to some of the devices to burrow further into sensitive critical infrastructure — things like ports and transportation networks.

The court order allows the Justice Department to update vulnerable software used by thousands of devices in the US that are vulnerable to Chinese hacking, the source said.

Read the rest of the story at CNN, here.

Previous article
US Secretly Warned Iran Before ISIS Terror Attack
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals