FBI Breaks Ground on Innovation Center at Redstone Arsenal

The FBI, along with its partners in the United States Army, Senator Richard Shelby, and Senator Tommy Tuberville, broke ground on an Innovation Center at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. This state-of-the-art building will serve as the FBI’s technical hub and will bring multiple technology-focused divisions together to train, conduct cyber threat intelligence analysis and data analytics, and target rapidly changing technological threats.

The Innovation Center will include a kinetic cyber range, a virtual reality classroom, multi-purpose classrooms with enhanced audio/visual capabilities, and labs and workspaces. This will significantly enhance the FBI’s technical capabilities as well as provide FBI partners with the opportunity to train and collaborate on new tools and techniques. The FBI hopes this tech-focused, high energy aesthetic building will also help attract and retain talent to grow the cyber workforce.

The FBI appreciates the support and partnership of the Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville communities in helping advance this long-awaited project.

Read more at FBI

