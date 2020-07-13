FBI Chief Slams Chinese Cyberattacks on U.S., Calls It ‘One of the Largest Transfers of Wealth in Human History’

In blistering remarks Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray slammed the Chinese government for its use of espionage and cyberattacks against the United States which has amounted to what he called “one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history.”

“The stakes could not be higher, and the potential economic harm to American businesses and the economy as a whole almost defies calculation,” Wray said of the Chinese government during an address at the Hudson Institute.

“To achieve its goals and surpass America, China recognizes it needs to make leaps in cutting edge technology, but the sad fact is that instead of engaging in the hard slog of innovation, China often steals American intellectual property and then uses it to compete against the very American companies it victimizes, in effect, cheating twice,” he said, adding that the Chinese government targets “research on everything from military equipment to wind turbines.”

