FBI-CISA Joint Advisory on Compromise of Microsoft Exchange Server

CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released a Joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) to address recently disclosed vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. CISA and FBI assess that adversaries could exploit these vulnerabilities to compromise networks, steal information, encrypt data for ransom, or even execute a destructive attack.

The CSA places the malicious cyber actor activity observed in the current Microsoft Exchange Server compromise into the MITRE Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK®) framework.

CISA recommends organizations to review Joint CSA: AA-21-069 Compromise of Microsoft Exchange Server as well as the CISA Remediating Microsoft Exchange Vulnerabilities web page for guidance on detecting, protecting against, and remediating this malicious activity.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X