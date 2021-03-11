FBI-CISA Joint Advisory on Compromise of Microsoft Exchange Server

CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released a Joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) to address recently disclosed vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. CISA and FBI assess that adversaries could exploit these vulnerabilities to compromise networks, steal information, encrypt data for ransom, or even execute a destructive attack.

The CSA places the malicious cyber actor activity observed in the current Microsoft Exchange Server compromise into the MITRE Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge (ATT&CK®) framework.

CISA recommends organizations to review Joint CSA: AA-21-069 Compromise of Microsoft Exchange Server as well as the CISA Remediating Microsoft Exchange Vulnerabilities web page for guidance on detecting, protecting against, and remediating this malicious activity.

Read more at CISA

