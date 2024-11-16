FBI, CISA Say Salt Typhoon Breach ‘Limited’ in Government

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a statement on Wednesday saying that Salt Typhoon’s recent hacks into commercial telecommunications infrastructure in the United States have affected “a limited number of individuals who are primarily involved in government or political activity.”

Last month, the two agencies said they were investigating the China-linked hacking group’s recent infiltration of commercial telecommunications infrastructure to target President-elect Donald Trump; Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; and associates of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In their Nov. 13 statement, the FBI and CISA said their ongoing investigation “has revealed a broad and significant cyber espionage campaign.”

