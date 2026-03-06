spot_img
FBI Confirms Its Networks Were Targeted by “Suspicious” Cyber Activities

March 6, 2026
The FBI on Thursday confirmed its networks were targeted by “suspicious” activities, without providing further details.

“The FBI identified and addressed suspicious activities on FBI networks, and we have leveraged all technical capabilities to respond. We have nothing additional to provide,” the bureau said in a statement.

The networks that were targeted in the cyber incident are known as the “digital collection system,” according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Read the rest of the story at CBS News.

