FBI Guidance for Cryptocurrency Scam Victims

If you believe you or someone you know may be a victim of a cryptocurrency scam, immediately submit a report to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov or contact your local FBI Field Office and provide as much transaction information as possible. Be wary of anyone claiming they can recover your funds as this may be another scam. For more information see August 11, 2023, Alert Number 08112023.

WHAT INFORMATION SHOULD I PROVIDE TO THE FBI? The most important information you can provide are transaction details. Transaction details include cryptocurrency addresses, amount and type of cryptocurrency, date and time, and transaction ID (hash). These unique identifiers vary in length and look like long strings of random letters and numbers. Please see examples of important transaction details in the table below. Transaction Details Example1 Cryptocurrency Addresses 0x58566904f57eac4E9EDd81BbC2f877865ECd35985 Amount and Cryptocurrency Type 1.02345 ether Dates/Times 1 January 2023, 12:01 AM EST Transaction ID (hash) 0xfa485de419011ceefdd3cd00a4ff64e52bf9a0dfa528e4fff8bb4c9c If you are unsure whether transaction information you have is relevant, please include it.

HOW SHOULD I CONTACT THE FBI? Do not wait. Go to www.ic3.gov and click on “file a complaint”.

WHAT OTHER INFORMATION SHOULD I PROVIDE? Provide any other information you may have about the scam, to include: Where and how you first encountered the scammer.

Your communications with the scammer (for example, emails or texts) and associated identifiers such as names, e-mail addresses, and phone numbers.

What domain names, website addresses, or applications the scammer instructed you to use.

Any two-factor authentication or “one time passcode” information.

Which cryptocurrency exchanges you used to send or receive funds.

The timeline of the scam.

WHAT IF I DO NOT HAVE TRANSACTION INFORMATION? If you do not have transaction information, please still submit a report to the FBI IC3 and provide as much information as you have.