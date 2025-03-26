FBI, Healthcare Agencies Warn of Credible Threat Against Hospitals, After Multi-City Social Media Terror Plot Alert

Following a social media post last week on the active planning of a coordinated, multi-city terrorist attack on hospitals in the coming weeks, the American Hospital Association (AHA) and Health-ISAC published a bulletin out of ‘an abundance of caution’ to spread awareness of the potential threat. The healthcare agencies are in close contact with the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) regarding the threat and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

“Hospitals and healthcare networks across America are under threat. From ransomware and insider sabotage to shootings and credible terror alerts, the U.S. medical sector is increasingly a national security vulnerability,” @AXactual wrote in an updated X, formerly Twitter, message. “PA, MD, NY, IL, MI, WA, CA, and Nationwide systems (CHC USA, AHA, Health-ISAC)”

The message added that the tactics observed included ransomware attacks crippling hospital operations, data breaches leaking patient records, targeted shootings and hostage scenarios, vehicle-ramming and IED threats (open-source extremist intel), and terror plot chatter involving hospitals as symbolic targets.

