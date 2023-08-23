FBI Identifies Cryptocurrency Funds Stolen by North Korea

The FBI is warning cryptocurrency companies of recent blockchain activity connected to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. Over the last 24 hours, the FBI tracked cryptocurrency stolen by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) TraderTraitor-affiliated actors (also known as Lazarus Group and APT38). The FBI believes the DPRK may attempt to cash out the bitcoin worth more than $40 million dollars.

The FBI investigation found the TraderTraitor-affiliated actors moved approximately 1,580 bitcoin from several cryptocurrency heists and are currently holding those funds in following bitcoin addresses:

3LU8wRu4ZnXP4UM8Yo6kkTiGHM9BubgyiG

39idqitN9tYNmq3wYanwg3MitFB5TZCjWu

3AAUBbKJorvNhEUFhKnep9YTwmZECxE4Nk

3PjNaSeP8GzLjGeu51JR19Q2Lu8W2Te9oc

3NbdrezMzAVVfXv5MTQJn4hWqKhYCTCJoB

34VXKa5upLWVYMXmgid6bFM4BaQXHxSUoL

The DPRK TraderTraitor-affiliated actors were responsible for several high-profile international cryptocurrency heists to include the $60 million theft of virtual currency from Alphapo on June 22, 2023; the $37 million theft of virtual currency from CoinsPaid on June 22, 2023; and the $100 million theft of virtual currency from Atomic Wallet on June 2, 2023. The FBI previously provided information on their attacks against Harmony’s Horizon bridge and Sky Mavis’ Ronin Bridge, and provided a Cybersecurity Advisory on TraderTraitor.

Private sector entities should examine the blockchain data associated with these addresses and be vigilant in guarding against transactions directly with, or derived from, the addresses. The FBI will continue to expose and combat the DPRK’s use of illicit activities—including cybercrime and virtual currency theft—to generate revenue for the regime. If you have any information to provide, please contact your local FBI field office or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Read more at FBI