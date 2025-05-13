The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) has issued an alert to inform individuals and businesses about proxy services taking advantage of end of life routers that are susceptible to vulnerabilities. When a hardware device is end of life , the manufacturer no longer sells the product and is not actively supporting the hardware, which also means they are no longer releasing software updates or security patches for the device. Routers dated 2010 or earlier likely no longer receive software updates issued by the manufacturer and could be compromised by cyber actors exploiting known vulnerabilities.

End of life routers were breached by cyber actors using variants of TheMoon malware botnet. Recently, some routers at end of life, with remote administration turned on, were identified as compromised by a new variant of TheMoon malware. This malware allows cyber actors to install proxies on unsuspecting victim routers and conduct cyber crimes anonymously.

Proxies and Router Vulnerabilities A proxy server is a system or router that provides a gateway between users and the Internet. It is an intermediary between end-users and the web pages they visit online. A proxy is a service that relays users’ Internet traffic while hiding the link between users and their activity. Cyber actors use proxy services to hide their identities and location. When actors use a proxy service to visit a website to conduct criminal activity, like stealing cryptocurrency or contracting illegal services, the website does not register their real IP address and instead registers the proxy IP.

TheMoon Malware TheMoon malware was first discovered on compromised routers in 2014 and has since gone through several campaigns. TheMoon does not require a password to infect routers; it scans for open ports and sends a command to a vulnerable script. The malware contacts the command and control ( C2 ) server and the C2 server responds with instructions, which may include instructing the infected machine to scan for other vulnerable routers to spread the infection and expand the network.