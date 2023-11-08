57.1 F
FBI Offers Partnerships to Update Cyber Incident Response Plans

Need to update your cyber incident response plan or don’t know where to start? The FBI can help. Make a cyber incident plan and stay up to date on the latest threats and trends. Learn how the FBI partners with businesses to ensure that they understand the current risk environment and are prepared to respond.

“Give our folks a call today and build a relationship with your local FBI field office now. If you know who to call, and we know who you are , that will make information sharing easier both ways and will make everything a lot more efficient if and when a crisis comes.” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Learn more about partnering, InfraGard, and how the FBI can help here.

