As ransomware threats continue to evolve and disrupt critical services across the country, the FBI San Francisco Field Office is reinforcing its message to businesses and infrastructure partners: strong collaboration and timely reporting are essential to protecting U.S. networks.

While participating in the RSA Cybersecurity Conference at the Moscone Center through May 1, 2025, FBI San Francisco is engaging cybersecurity professionals and industry leaders to strengthen partnerships and share information on the state of the cyber threat landscape.

“Our cyber strategy is focused on disrupting adversaries, building trusted partnerships, and removing threats from U.S. networks before they cause harm,” said FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani. “We are proactively engaging not only major corporations but also small and mid-sized companies that form the bedrock of our economy.”

Ransomware Threat Landscape

The ransomware threat today is immense—measured by the amount of financial losses, the number of active variants, and the increasing sophistication of attacks. Ransomware is malicious software designed to infect a computer or server, encrypt its contents, and demand a ransom payment in exchange for a decryption key.

These attacks are often carried out by complex networks of criminal developers, affiliates, and service providers. Ransomware operations continue to adapt, emphasizing operational security and using layered tactics to extort victims. A growing trend is data theft and victim extortion without encryption, where criminals demand payment to avoid leaking sensitive or proprietary information—even when the victim has reliable backups.

Criminal groups are also resorting to harassment tactics, including contacting employees or customers directly to pressure organizations into paying.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3):