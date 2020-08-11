FBI Says an Iranian Hacking Group Is Attacking F5 Networking Devices

A group of elite hackers associated with the Iranian government has been detected attacking the US private and government sector, according to a security alert sent by the FBI last week.

While the alert, called a Private Industry Notification, didn’t identify the hackers by name, sources have told ZDNet that the group is tracked by the larger cyber-security community under codenames such as Fox Kitten or Parisite.

A former government cyber-security analyst, now working for a private security firm, called the group as Iran’s “spear tip” when it comes to cyber-attacks.

