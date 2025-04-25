The FBI has issued an announcement to ask the public to report information about PRC -affiliated activity publicly tracked as “Salt Typhoon” and the compromise of multiple US telecommunications companies, especially information about specific individuals behind the campaign. Investigation into these actors and their activity revealed a broad and significant cyber campaign to leverage access into these networks to target victims on a global scale. This activity resulted in the theft of call data logs, a limited number of private communications involving identified victims, and the copying of select information subject to court-ordered US law enforcement requests.

FBI and US Government partners have previously released public statements on Salt Typhoon activity on 25 October 2024 and 13 November 2024, and published the guide, “Enhanced Visibility and Hardening Guidance for Communications Infrastructure,” on 3 December 2024.

FBI maintains its commitment to protecting the US telecommunications sector and the individuals and organizations targeted by Salt Typhoon by identifying, mitigating, and disrupting Salt Typhoon’s malicious cyber activity. If you have any information about the individuals who comprise Salt Typhoon or other Salt Typhoon activity, we would particularly like to hear from you.