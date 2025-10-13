FBI Seizes BreachForums, Major Cybercrime Marketplace Used by ShinyHunters and Other Threat Groups

The FBI and international law enforcement partners have taken down BreachForums, a major online marketplace used by cybercriminal groups including ShinyHunters, Baphomet, and IntelBroker to buy, sell, and exploit stolen data. The operation disrupts a key platform used to recruit collaborators, extort victims, and profit from cyber intrusions, marking another significant step in global efforts to combat organized cybercrime.

— FBI (@FBI) October 12, 2025