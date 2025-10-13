spot_img
58.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 13, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyFBI

FBI Seizes BreachForums, Major Cybercrime Marketplace Used by ShinyHunters and Other Threat Groups

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

The FBI and international law enforcement partners have taken down BreachForums, a major online marketplace used by cybercriminal groups including ShinyHunters, Baphomet, and IntelBroker to buy, sell, and exploit stolen data. The operation disrupts a key platform used to recruit collaborators, extort victims, and profit from cyber intrusions, marking another significant step in global efforts to combat organized cybercrime.

Previous article
Brad Belzak Sworn in as Commissioner of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission
Next article
Retired Vice Admiral Timothy “TJ” White Appointed to Lead Newly Created Texas Cyber Command

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES