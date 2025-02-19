FBI Takes Action to Protect U.S. Citizens From Cryptocurrency Scams

As cryptocurrency investment fraud scams blanket the nation, causing unprecedented financial and psychological hardship to tens of thousands of Americans, the FBI is stepping up with a hands-on measure to protect the public.

Operation Level Up is a proactive initiative to identify and notify victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud. Using sophisticated techniques, the FBI identifies victims who are actively being defrauded and promptly intervenes by contacting those victims.

Since the start of Operation Level Up over a year ago, the FBI has notified more than 4,300 victims spanning all 50 states. Of these victims, 76 percent were not aware they were being scammed. Through these notification efforts, the FBI has saved victims more than $285 million.

“The FBI is committed to protecting citizens from cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes,” said FBI Criminal Investigative Division Assistant Director Chad Yarbrough. “Unfortunately, we continue to see these scams grow and evolve every day. It doesn’t matter where the subjects are—we will use every tool at our disposal to stop them from targeting U.S. citizens. By raising awareness, we can prevent countless people from losing their savings and send a clear message to criminals that these schemes will not be tolerated.”

Cryptocurrency investment frauds are elaborate schemes that often involve unsolicited online contact, a long period of trust building, fake investment opportunities, and a false sense of urgency to send money, perpetrated by individuals typically located overseas who target victims in the United States.

In Operation Level Up, specially trained FBI and U.S. Secret Service Agents are contacting victims directly to prevent further victimization and financial loss. Agents also explain how these crimes work and how to avoid them in the future, outline how to file a report with federal law enforcement, and provide access to mental health and other resources to assist with the impacts of these crimes.

In numerous instances, victims told the FBI that the notification stopped them from liquidating their entire retirement accounts, selling their homes, or taking out costly loans to continue investing in fake cryptocurrency applications. Due to the profound emotional toll these scams can have, dozens of victims contacted through Operation Level Up were referred to the FBI Victim Services Division and provided direct support and lifesaving measures.

The FBI also works through our legal attaché offices located around the world to collaborate with international law enforcement partners and share hundreds of foreign victims identified through Operation Level Up for intervention. Information about illicit applications, websites, and social media accounts are also collected from victims and shared with technology companies for their awareness.

The original announcement can be found here.