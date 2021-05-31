FBI Update on Exploitation of Fortinet FortiOS Vulnerabilities

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released an FBI FLASH, APT Actors Exploiting Fortinet Vulnerabilities to Gain Access for Malicious Activity, which describes advanced persistent threat (APT) actors exploiting known Fortinet FortiOS vulnerabilities. APT actors may exploit these vulnerabilities to gain initial access to multiple government, commercial, and technology services to conduct future attacks. This is a follow up to the FBI-CISA Joint Cybersecurity Advisory AA21-092A: APT Actors Exploit Vulnerabilities to Gain Initial Access for Future Attack, originally published April 2, and provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) and additional recommended mitigations.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the IOCs and updated mitigations in FBI FLASH MI-000148-MW and refer back to AA21-092A for additional information.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)