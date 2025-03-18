65.6 F
FBI Warns Chrome, Safari And Edge Users – Do Not Use These Websites

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
FBI agent working on his computer in office
(Photo: iStock)

Following hot on the heels of the FBI’s warning for Americans to delete fraudulent texts as a malicious scam sweeps across America, here comes another alert as a very different kind of threat has emerged. The latest scam targets both smartphone and desktop users through websites crafted to steal your passwords, financial information and wallets.

This time it’s utility websites in the bureau’s crosshairs, as it “increasingly sees a scam involving free online document converter tools.” These are the simplest, most innocuous websites, but criminals are using “converter tools to load malware onto victims’ computers, leading to incidents such as ransomware.”

“The best way to thwart these fraudsters is to educate people so they don’t fall victim to these fraudsters in the first place,” the FBI says in an online warning via its Denver field office. “If you or someone you know has been affected by this scheme, we encourage you to make a report and take actions to protect your assets. Every day, we are working to hold these scammers accountable and provide victims with the resources they need.”

Read the rest of the story at Forbes.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

