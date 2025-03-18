FBI Warns Chrome, Safari And Edge Users – Do Not Use These Websites

Following hot on the heels of the FBI’s warning for Americans to delete fraudulent texts as a malicious scam sweeps across America, here comes another alert as a very different kind of threat has emerged. The latest scam targets both smartphone and desktop users through websites crafted to steal your passwords, financial information and wallets.

This time it’s utility websites in the bureau’s crosshairs, as it “increasingly sees a scam involving free online document converter tools.” These are the simplest, most innocuous websites, but criminals are using “converter tools to load malware onto victims’ computers, leading to incidents such as ransomware.”

“The best way to thwart these fraudsters is to educate people so they don’t fall victim to these fraudsters in the first place,” the FBI says in an online warning via its Denver field office. “If you or someone you know has been affected by this scheme, we encourage you to make a report and take actions to protect your assets. Every day, we are working to hold these scammers accountable and provide victims with the resources they need.”

Read the rest of the story at Forbes.