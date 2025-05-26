The FBI has released a Private Industry Notification on the Silent Ransom Group (SRG), also known as Luna Moth, Chatty Spider, and UNC3753.

The cyber threat actor Silent Ransom Group (SRG), also known as Luna Moth, Chatty Spider, and UNC3753, is targeting law firms using information technology (IT) themed social engineering calls, and callback phishing emails, to gain remote access to systems or devices and steal sensitive data to extort the victims. While SRG has historically victimized companies in many sectors, starting Spring 2023, the group has consistently targeted US-based law firms, likely due to the highly sensitive nature of legal industry data.

Click here to read the full notification.