The Federal Communications Commission approved a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless consumer Internet of Things (IoT) products.

The program allows manufacturers to put a new “U.S Cyber Trust Mark” on devices that comply with cybersecurity standards developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), including what the White House described last year as “unique and strong default passwords, data protection, software updates, and incident detection capabilities.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the program at their open meeting on Wednesday.

Read the rest of the story at The Record, here.