FCC Chair Convenes Interagency Cybersecurity Forum Principals Meeting

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Friday convened the first principals-level meeting of the recently relaunched Cybersecurity Forum for Independent and Executive Branch Regulators. The Forum consists of regulatory agencies with oversight across all sectors of the U.S. economy. The purpose of the group is to increase the overall effectiveness of the nation’s cybersecurity efforts by identifying and exploring opportunities to align, leverage, and de-conflict cross-sector approaches to cybersecurity protection.

“Today’s principals-level meeting of the Cyber Forum is emblematic of the whole-of-nation approach necessary to address evolving cyber threats,” Chairwoman Rosenworcel said. “As federal regulatory partners, we must work together to strengthen our cyber posture and promote effective response by harmonizing our efforts. We are advancing these goals.”

Officials representing 30 regulatory and advisory agencies participated in this first meeting. The meeting included briefings from senior leaders, updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and recent cybersecurity legislation, and discussion of goals and processes. In particular, the group discussed achieving greater consistency and convergence in the reporting of cyber incidents and advancing the goals of the President’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.

The Forum will continue to meet at various levels to advance its work.

