FCC Establishes New Council on National Security to Tackle China’s Cyber Threat

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Brendan Carr (Photo: X.com profile)

United States Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr has unveiled plans to form a Council on National Security that will combat foreign threats to American tech and telecommunications infrastructure.

“Today, the country faces a persistent and constant threat from foreign adversaries, particularly the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]” wrote in a press release. “These bad actors are always exploring ways to breach our networks, devices, and technology ecosystem.”

Read the rest of the story at The Register.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

