FCC Launches Probes Into CCP-Linked Entities Amid National Security Concerns

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Following last week’s creation of a new Council for National Security, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into entities aligned with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The investigation focuses on the ongoing U.S. operations of CCP-aligned businesses whose equipment or services the FCC previously placed on its Covered List based on determinations that those equipment or services pose unacceptable risks to America’s national security.

However, the FCC recognized that despite being placed on the FCC’s Covered List, some or all of those entities may still be operating in the U.S.—either because they do not believe the FCC’s Covered List prohibits particular types of operations or otherwise.

The Covered List entities targeted in the latest FCC investigation are Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Dahua Technology, China Mobile International USA Inc., China Telecom (Americas), Pacifica Networks/ComNet (USA) LLC, and China Unicom (Americas) Operations.

Read the rest of the story at Industrial Cyber.

