Federal Government Establishes Tech Force to Support AI and Technology Modernization

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), working with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the General Services Administration (GSA), the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and agency leaders across the federal government, have announced the creation of the United States Tech Force. This is a cross-government initiative aimed at recruiting technologists to support federal technology modernization efforts.

According to the announcement, the program aligns with the Administration’s broader artificial intelligence and technology priorities, which emphasize private-sector innovation alongside increased technical capacity within the federal workforce. The Tech Force is intended to deploy teams of engineers, data scientists, and technology professionals to work on large-scale government challenges, with opportunities for collaboration with private-sector companies and participation in technical training programs.

OPM Director Scott Kupor described the initiative as an effort to attract experienced technologists into public service.

“This is a clarion call,” Kupor said. “If you want to help your country lead in the age of rapid technological advancement, we need you. Tech Force offers the chance to build and lead projects of national importance, while creating powerful career opportunities in both public service and the private sector. I am grateful to President Trump for prioritizing America’s technology leadership and empowering a cross-government effort to close our nation’s critical talent gaps.”

Under the program, participating technologists are expected to support mission-critical projects across a wide range of federal departments and agencies, including the Departments of State, Treasury, War, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Energy, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security, as well as agencies such as the Small Business Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, OPM, and GSA.

Tech Force leadership will include representatives from OPM, OMB, GSA, and OSTP, along with officials from the White House and the National Science Foundation. The program is structured to coordinate efforts across agencies involved in technology policy, workforce development, and digital modernization.

GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum highlighted the agency’s role in supporting the initiative.

“GSA is proud to partner with OPM and the Trump Administration to answer the president’s call to fast-track AI adoption across the federal government,” Gruenbaum said. “Tech Force will be a true force multiplier, creating a pathway to bring in top private-sector talent to help drive a new era of American AI leadership inside the federal government and deliver for the American taxpayers.”

U.S. Federal Chief Information Officer Gregory Barbaccia also commented on the program’s objectives.

“Tech Force is America’s elite corps for the AI revolution, mobilizing the nation’s best minds to lead on digital frontlines, defend our global edge and secure our future in technological leadership,” Barbaccia said. “It is a call to service for our nation’s best technologists to join a mission-critical corps that will ensure our competitiveness, modernize our government infrastructure and lead the world in innovation from education to medicine.”

OPM identified an initial group of private-sector partners supporting the Tech Force, including companies from the cloud computing, software, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence sectors. The agency stated that the list of partners may expand over time.

The program is also working with the NobleReach Foundation, a nonprofit talent organization that connects professionals from industry, academia, and government, to assist with recruitment and program support.

The original announcement can be found here.