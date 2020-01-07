Federal Government Website Hacked by ‘Iran Cyber Security Group’

A federal government website was hacked over the weekend to show messages vowing revenge for the death of Iran’s most powerful commander and a doctored photograph of President Trump being punched in the jaw. The intrusion was consistent with the work of low-level nationalist Iranian hackers, experts said.

For an unspecified amount of time starting Saturday, the website of the Federal Depository Library Program featured the altered photograph superimposed over a map of the Middle East, accompanied by a tribute to Maj. Gen. Suleimani, whose killing in an American drone strike on Friday prompted worldwide political upheaval.

“Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers,” text on the website read before it was put back online. “This is only small part of Iran’s cyber ability!”

Read more at The New York Times

